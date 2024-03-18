Han So Hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, has announced its intention to take legal action against harmful posts and comments. The South Korean actress, who has acknowledged being in a relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol, is currently facing scrutiny due to speculative posts amid rumours of a "transit romance." On March 18, Han's agency, 9ato Entertainment, released an official statement warning critics about the consequences of their actions. "Han So-hee has been trying her best to understand and appreciate the attention from the public that comes from her profession as an actor," says the agency statement. Hyeri Apologises for Her Recent Actions After Unfollowing Ex-Flame Ryu Jun Yeol on Insta Amid Dating Rumours With Han So Hee.

9atoent Entertainment Post On X:

