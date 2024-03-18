Actress Han So Hee, known for her role in My Name, has switched her Instagram account from 'public' to 'private' after confirming her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. She opted to interact with fans through her blog amid debates about her connection to Ryu Jun Yeol's past relationship with Hyeri. Han So Hee recently clarified that there was no overlap between their relationships. With over 17.7 million followers, her Instagram was a hub for her activities, but she decided to make it private amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding her personal life. Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol Confirm Relationship; Nevertheless Fame Actress To Apologise to Boyfriend’s Ex, Hyeri, for ‘Lame’ Insta Post.

Han So Hee Makes Her Instagram Private

Han So Hee's Instagram Profile Snap

