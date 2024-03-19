Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol recently confirmed their relationship. On March 18, Han So Hee arrived in Korea after her Hawaii date with her boyfriend, Ryu Jun Heol. The actress was spotted wearing a ring on her finger. Soon, netizens claimed that the ring was a couple's ring. However, Han So Hee has clarified that it was a friendship ring. OSEN quoted the actress' acquaintance saying, 'After confirming with Han So Hee, the ring on her fourth finger is a friendship ring. It's a birthstone ring made with her friends from her hometown'. Han So Hee Makes Her Instagram Private Amid Controversies Surrounding Her Relationship With Ryu Jun Yeol.

Han So Hae's Ring Revealed As Friendship Ring:

