Heo Chan was previously caught drunk driving on September 20. His label had announced that his license is subject to be revoked and on the same day Heo Chan released an apology note on Instagram, explaining that he regrets his thoughtless actions. Now his label has announced that he is leaving the group after careful consideration saying he doesn't want to cause any more trouble. Former VICTON Member Heochan Writes an Apology for His Drunk Driving.

View Tweet Here:

IST announced #VICTON #HeoChan is leaving the group. After carefull discussion with the team and agency, it's been decided HeoChan will leave the team, sayong that he didn't want to cause more trouble.https://t.co/ayyw9KWg5G#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/405owxNMxl — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)