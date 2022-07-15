ITZY are putting their "Sneakers" on in their new music video, which is the title track from their mini album, Checkmate. They display beautiful visuals as always and the track is a fun upbeat song that will have you pulling your sneakers on to dance to it.

Watch Video Here:

