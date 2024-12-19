Stray Kids are rocking the world with their track 'Walkin' On Water'. Released on December 13 as part of their album Hop, the track makes all the right noise. Following BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids' Bang Chan teaming up for a dance challenge, Stray Kids' Changbin took on the challenge next, this time with ITZY's Chaeryeong. For those who might not know, the two have known each other since before their debuts, as they used to live in the same apartment complex. Stray Kids are making waves, and collaborating with their K-pop friends, which is a fantastic sign of unity in the industry. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan x BLACKPINK’s Lisa: K-Pop Stars Nail the ‘Walkin on Water’ Track Challenge (Watch Video).

'Walkin On Water' Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Kids (@realstraykids)

