Is Nike selling dirty shoes? Nike, known for its range of sneakers including Air Jordans, will launch its new Air Force 1s, called "Dirty Triple White", soon. According to reports, the "Dirty Triple White" Air Force 1s are set to launch on Wednesday, May 7. It is said that the sneakers are designed to look dirty straight out of the box and will reportedly get cleaner the more they are worn. The "Dirty Triple White" Air Force 1s is said to have a distressed look, which will wear away over time to reveal a clean layer underneath. The sneakers will be launched on SNKRS in the US for USD 130. Ahead of its launch, pictures and videos of Nike's "Dirty Triple White" Air Force 1s have gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from sneakerheads to Nike's new concept. "Nike is actually selling yall dirty sneakers lol," one user said, while a second user wrote, "Nike actually selling dirty air force 1s, what timeline is this." A third user commented, "As a sneaker head … they can keep this. When fazos are this dirty they’re only good for cutting the grass ." Meanwhile, in its official statement, Nike described the shoe as one that "the more you wear it, the more beautiful it becomes", thereby highlighting its evolving aesthetic.

Nike is dropping new Air Force 1s designed to look dirty right out of the box: the "Dirty Triple White" 👀 They have a distressed look that wears away over time to reveal a clean layer underneath. The sneakers drop on May 7 for $130. pic.twitter.com/EPuEIuXxM2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 30, 2025

Nike’s dropping the “Dirty Triple White” Air Force 1s on May 7 for $130 which is designed to look dirty out the box and the look fades over time to show a clean layer underneath 👀 pic.twitter.com/CqxnYOBSQd — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 30, 2025

Nike is actually selling yall dirty sneakers lol — Ace (@AceHolmes06) April 29, 2025

nike actually selling dirty air force 1s, what timeline is this — THATSDENZELX🔺 (@denzelx__) April 30, 2025

As a sneaker head … they can keep this. When fazos are this dirty they’re only good for cutting the grass . https://t.co/2j4TsFjQm1 — BOOMIE ❄️🏀 (@BUTBOOMBOOM) April 30, 2025

Recession indicator https://t.co/nIaaxnbi3I — The Greater Fool (@poeliticaljazz) April 30, 2025

Nikes are not Golden Goose’s. This will be a disaster https://t.co/LQpA6GXw2E — The_Rel_World (@the_rel_world) April 30, 2025

