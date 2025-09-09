India's ace female boxer Nikhat Zareen will be in action for a spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025, when the 29-year-old will face off against Yuna Nishinaka in the women's 51 kg division Round of 16 bout on Tuesday, September 9. The Nikhat Zareen vs Yuna Nishinaka women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, and will start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: Nikhat Zareen Begins Campaign With Dominant Win Over Jennifer Lozano.

Nikhat Zareen World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Streaming

Six PreQF Bouts Today And we start with Nikhat Zareen, can she enter the Quarterfinal.#WorldBoxing https://t.co/47MlYPF4N7 pic.twitter.com/vEWgnkXURv — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 9, 2025

