In a delightful crossover between music and acting, the multi-talented Jennie from the globally acclaimed group BLACKPINK has captivated audiences with her riveting performance in Episode 2 of Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd's sensational show, The Idol. Shedding her angelic image, Jennie embraces a bewitching 'evil' role that showcases her versatility and artistic prowess. The internet is ablaze with excitement as fans share clips of her awe-inspiring transformation, praising her acting chops and magnetic presence. BLACKPINK Jennie Health Update: YG Releases Statement on Why Rapper Couldn't Complete Born Pink Tour Concert in Melbourne.

Check Out The News Here:

Jennie Ruby Jane’s character, Dyanne, double-crossing best friend Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, in HBO’s #TheIdol. pic.twitter.com/ofkoyvEr1a — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 12, 2023

