Kang Tae Oh will enlist in the military on September 20 and his expected discharge date is March 19, 2024. He will receive training for four weeks, and serve as an active duty soldier for the rest of the time. Kang Tae Oh shared pictures of his new haircut on Instagram and other Korean celebs have wished him well. Have a safe journey Kang Tae Oh! Kang Tae-oh, Park Seo-ham, Woo Do-hwan - 5 Kdrama Actors Who Enlisted In The Military After A Hit Show.

