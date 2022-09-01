Those who are aware of the Korean entertainment world know that every male citizen in South Korea has to serve in the military for 21 months. It's a mandatory service. Our Kdrama actors too enlist for the same. There are many who finish their mandatory service before they begin their career in entertainment and then there are those who enlist after delivering hit shows. The latter becomes a little difficult to endure as by then they have already made us weak in the knees and then suddenly they are gone for several months. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Star Kang Tae Oh Personally Announces Military Enlistment During Fan Meeting.

Today we will talk about all those Korean drama actors who will leave or left for military service right after a successful TV show.

Kang Tae-oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

We are still crushing over Tae-oh for his loveable, cooperative and extremely loyal role of Lee Jun-oh. The character goes through a lot of transitions to become one of the most loved roles in the series. Kang Tae-oh also adds his innocence to the role making it so alluring. Extraordinary Attorney Woo's popularity has even stunned the makers, so you can imagine watching him go is quite difficult. Especially when the season 2 has already been announced.

"I want to be on the same side as you, Attorney Woo. I want an attorney like you to be on my side." - Lee Junho (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, 2022)

Park Seo-ham (Semantic Error)

Seo-ham has been part of several projects before Semantic Error but the latter put him on the global map. The BL series earned so much fame and acclaim that it became his breakout series. Soon after that, he enlisted in the military.

Woo Do Hwan (The King: Eternal Monarch)

There is a debate on whether or not The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho's comeback show after his enlistment ended, is a hit. While the series saw unimpressive ratings in its home country, it was a huge hit globally, thanks to Netflix. Woo Do Hwan, who played twin characters from two different worlds, enlisted soon after.

Park Hyung-Sik (Suits)

The Korean adaptation of hit American law drama Suits got a lot of praise. Many even went ahead and called it better than the original. Park Hyung-Sik played the role portrayed by Patrick J Adams. Almost a year and a movie later, Hyung-Sik joined the military. From Park Hyung-sik as Jo Myung Soo to Yook Sungjae as Yoo Deok-hwa: 5 Kdrama Character Spin-offs We Want But Will Never Have.

Park Bo-gum (Record Of Youth)

Record Of Youth catered to a certain set of audience who loved the way the behind the scene of the kdrama world has been portrayed. They went on a journey of Park Bo Gum's character making it quite an experience. Park Bo-gum enlisted soon after and is expected to be discharged this year.

