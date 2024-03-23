Minori Terada, the voice actor renowned for his role in Castle in the Sky, passed away on March 14 at 81. His agency, CES Entertainment, released the official statement of his passing on March 23, revealing that he had succumbed to lung cancer. Terada's significant contributions to the world of voice acting will be remembered, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire. His iconic anime roles include Alien Metron in Ultraman Max and Colonel Muska in Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky. Richard Roundtree, Shaft Actor, Dies at 81.

Minori Terada No More

