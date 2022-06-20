Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has recently faced some serious allegations of bullying someone when the actor was in school. Nam Joo-hyuk is a known face in the K-drama industry and has also worked in shows like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up. The actor's agency has issued a statement in defence of the actor. Korean Actress’ Husband Arrested for Stabbing His Wife in Attempt to Murder Her.

Nam Joo Hyuk's Agency Reacts to Actor's School Bullying Allegations

SOOP denied the rumor abourt school violence allegation. After confirming with #NamJooHyuk, all the contents were not true & it's regretful to see the media reporting it w/o fact-check with the agency first. https://t.co/q4VPcJNjbF #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/EgjoCt46e5 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) June 20, 2022

