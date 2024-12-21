The set of the upcoming Netflix K-drama East Palace (working title), starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Roh Yoon Seo, was severely damaged by a fire on December 21, 2024. The blaze erupted early in the morning, engulfing a significant portion of the set in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Reportedly, while the fire was brought under control within two hours, it caused extensive damage to the set and equipment. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The production team is currently investigating the cause of the fire and working with authorities to assess the situation. East Palace began filming last week. The fire will likely cause significant delays in the filming schedule. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 7 & 8: Will the Love Between Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Characters Blossom in MBC’s Drama? 3 Key Questions to Watch Out For.

Fire Destroys K-Drama 'East Palace' Set

A fire broke out at #NamJooHyuk #RohYoonSeo and #ChoSeungWoo's Netflix historical drama #EastPalace set at around 2:08 a.m. on (December 21). Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the set was empty. The blaze destroyed 3,655㎡ buildings and lighting equipment. The… pic.twitter.com/asugTD11SD — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)