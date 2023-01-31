Nam Joo Hyuk's enlistment in the military has been confirmed by his agency, and the actor will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20. He has apparently finished the filming of his Disney+ series Vigilante. Nam Joo Hyuk will receive basic military training at the training center for five weeks before being transferred to his station. Twenty Five Twenty One: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Kim Tae-ri's Na Hee-Do In A World Full Of Nam Joo-hyuk's Baek Yi-jin.

Nam Joo Hyuk's Military Enlistment Confirmed

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk Confirms Army Enlistment Datehttps://t.co/c8KblYJFDC — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 31, 2023

