Park Bo Gum has signed with THEBLACKLABEL making him the first actor to join the record label. He may even venture into new music through his contract. The agency announced "We have signed a management contract with Park Bo Gum, who is one of South Korea’s leading actors and who has been receiving the love and trust of the general public while switching back and forth between the small and silver screens.” Park Bo Gum Signs With THEBLACKLABEL, View Statement.

