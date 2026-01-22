Police at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have arrested an airport staffer for allegedly s*xually harassing a South Korean woman during a security check. According to the Kempegowda Airport Police, the accused, identified as Affaann Ahmed, stopped the woman during ticket inspection, claiming a beeping sound was coming from her bag. He then asked her to undergo a separate check and allegedly took her to a men’s toilet, where he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection. The woman immediately reported the incident to airport security, who detained the accused and handed him over to police. CCTV footage reportedly corroborated the complaint. A case has been registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway. ‘I Am Not an Object’: Polish Solo Traveller Kasia Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Followed by Man During Trek in Himachal Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested for Alleged S*xual Harassment of South Korean Woman

Bengaluru | KIAL Airport police says, "An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer named Affaann Ahmed has been arrested for sexually harassing a… — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

