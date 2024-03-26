As per Korean media reports, Park Hyung Sik takes the lead in the much-anticipated K-drama Treasure Island. Penned by acclaimed writer Lee Myung Hee and under the direction of Jin Chang Gyu, the series unfolds the gripping tale of a man driven to hack 2 trillion won of political slush funds for his survival. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when a clandestine organisation intercepts the money, leaving him on the brink of death. Miraculously, he revives, but with no recollection of his past. Treasure Island promises to be a riveting journey of intrigue, betrayal, and the quest for identity. Do you want to see Park Hyung Sik in Treasure Island next after his recent drama Doctor Slump? Park Hyung Sik Cherishes THIS Gift From His Doctor Slump Co-Star Park Shin Hye, Reveals She Has a Habit of Always ‘Giving’.

Park Hyung Sik In Upcoming K-Drama Treasure Island?

