Actor Park Hyung-sik is set to make an electrifying comeback to the small screen with SBS's high-stakes revenge drama Buried Hearts. The latest teaser, released on January 31 KST, offers a gripping preview of Park's role as Seo Dong-joo, a promising young politician whose life and career are shattered by the manipulations of the ruthless Yeom Jang-son, portrayed by Heo Jun-ho. Adding to the chaos is political adversary Heo Il-do, played by Lee Hae-young. Driven by a fierce desire for justice, Seo Dong-joo embarks on a dangerous mission to dismantle Yeom Jang-seon's corrupt empire. The suspenseful drama, packed with intense power struggles and a thirst for vengeance, is set to premiere on SBS on February 21 at 10 PM KST. Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee's This Scene from Soundtrack No 1 Gave Us Major Strong Girl Bong Soon Feels (Watch Videos).

Buried Hearts Teaser

