Doctor Slump actor Park Hyung Sik recently shared his excitement about reuniting with Park Shin Hye after 11 years and reminisced about his first day on set. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he expressed interest in participating in an Indian production, noting that a fan meeting in India would be interesting. He also extended his love for his Indian fans, stating. “I would tell my Indian fans I love and appreciate them if I get a chance to do so.” Playing Yeo Jeong Woo, a plastic surgeon, alongside Park Shin Hye's character, an anesthesiologist, Hyung Sik highlighted their cultivated chemistry. Doctor Slump narrates the tale of these doctors navigating career slumps, brought together by fate, in a captivating medical romance drama. Doctor Slump: 5 Ways Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik's Series Healed Us.

Park Hyung Sik On Holding A Fan Meet in India

