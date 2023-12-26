JTBC's Doctor Slump teases its premiere with an endearing poster, featuring the reunited characters Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik). The romantic comedy unfolds as the two, once rivals, navigate through life's darkest moments and become each other's source of light, bringing smiles and heartwarming comfort. Park Shin Hye portrays the burnout-stricken anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul, while Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a plastic surgeon facing the greatest slump of his life. The heartwarming poster captures them enjoying popsicles in the warm sunlight, setting the tone for the premiere on January 27 at 10:30 pm KST. #ParkShinHye #ParkHyungSik Reportedly Confirmed to Act Together in JTBC 'Doctor Slump', ... - Latest Tweet by KoreanUpdates!

Doctor Slump New Poster

View this post on Instagram

