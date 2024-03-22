Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won star as a married couple on TVN's Queen of Tears. They are winning hearts with their chemistry and stellar performances in the ongoing hit K-Drama. Having said that, tvN has treated fans with new photos of the duo from their pre-wedding photoshoot. In one of the pics, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won can't take their eyes off each other as they twin in white. In other photos, Kim Soo Hyun looks dapper in a black tuxedo, whereas Kim Ji Won looks breathtaking in her wedding dress. Kim Soo Hyun in Talks To Star in a Comedy Series Amid Queen of Tears’ Massive Success? Here’s What We Know.

Check Out Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Wedding Pics From Queen Of Tears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

