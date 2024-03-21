Kim Soo Hyun is one of the most popular and highest-paid Korean actors. He is enjoying the success of his ongoing K-Drama Queen of Tears, co-starring Kim Ji Won. The rom-com premiered on March 9, and has been winning hearts for multiple reasons. Amid this, OSEN reported Kim Soo Hyun is in talks to star in the upcoming series, tentatively titled Knock Off, a black comedy series helmed by Forest of Secrets 2 director Park Hyun Suk. Queen of Tears: 8 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Romantic K-Drama!.

Kim Soo Hyun Reportedly Bags His Next Project

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)