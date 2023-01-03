Fans have been devotedly following Single's Inferno for a long time now. And ever since the Korean reality dating show got renewed for season 2 many have been keeping an eye on Shin Seul Ki who is a popular contestant with the audience and men on the show. Shin Dong Woo, Choi Jong Woo, and Kim Jin Young have expressed interest in her. But it seems Seul Ki and Jin Young have eyes for only each other. Here's why netizens feel the two will be endgame. Year Ender 2022 Recap: Money Heist Korea-Economic Area, 20th Century Girl - 5 Kdrama TV Shows/Movies That Disappointed Us!

Seul Ki Makes Jin Young Blush

Seulki really went there and made Jinyoung break his coolness and blush ><#SinglesInferno2pic.twitter.com/3VrnJVLccX — zum zum zum (@loromipsum) December 27, 2022

Dong Woo or Jin Young?

you see the difference between Dongwoo & Jinyoung? DW is the type who pushes what he wants but JY respects what others want & just go w/ the flow. - I could see why Seulki got turned off w/ DW. I would like to go out with a giy like JY who doesnt push.#SingleInferno2pic.twitter.com/lMhhv8AoFF — 🥀PJ🥀 (@izechichi143) December 27, 2022

Seul Ki's Alaska Post Resurfaced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 신슬기 Shin Seul Ki (@shinseulkee)

And the Guy Seemed Familiar

Look at the pictures on ig seulki and youtube dex101 hope it's not#SinglesInferno2pic.twitter.com/Etnv15w0Sn — wawa (@kulisara_wawa) December 25, 2022

Jin Young Only Reposts If It's Seul Ki

JINYOUNG REPOSTED STORIES AB HIM AND SEULKI ONLY??? 😭😭 PLS let them be endgame bro PLS 🥹🥹#SinglesInferno2pic.twitter.com/cz6bZJkEot — yaa (@jisoolivesalone) December 29, 2022

Netizen Detectives Believe “Single’s Inferno” Contestant Shin Seul Ki And Kim Jin Young Are Endgamehttps://t.co/bRbbYhVBkL — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 3, 2023

