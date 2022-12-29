Korean content has been quite unique this year, in the sense that a lot of them stayed away from the regular tropes that are wildly famous. Some of them of course succeeded like Little Women but others just made us say, 'why?' Yes, as much as we hate to admit it, Korean makers do at times come up with pieces that don't make us happy at all. 2022 has offered such fares as well and today we will discuss which are these disappointing content from South Korea this year. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Lomon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min-Ho - 10 Best Kdrama Actors Of The Year.

Money Heist Korea: Economic Area

After Squid Game, it was only obvious for Netflix to milk more original Korean content. With Money Heist as a global winner, they decided to colour it Korean and it all went downhill from there. We just have to say one thing here, give the Korean makers freehand to write their own Money Heist storyline. It might just end up better than the original.

20th Century Girl

20th Century Girl could have been that one sweet romantic movie that leaves a smile on your face despite being a tragedy. But it ends up being disturbing as nowhere do you see the writers calling out the inappropriate behaviour of the female lead character. If that wasn't enough, it gives no explanation for a key character's death. 20th Century Girl: 5 Flaws In The Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok Netflix Film That Are Disturbing.

The Sound Of Magic

Ji Chang Wook is great as a magician here but this series loses its way too soon. It leaves so many questions unanswered that it mires the experience.

Why Her?

This show was highly anticipated as watching a strong female lead is always interesting. Seo Hyun-jin looks the part as well but after a few episodes, it just loses momentum. The romance between Hyun-jin and Hwang In-yeop didn't catch our fancy either as they lacked spark.

Jinxed At First

It was great at first, we think that sums up where this series ended up. It's rare to see a series on fairy tales and that made this one quite interesting. But after the initial flare, it just dropped its tempo considerably and then never picked up.

