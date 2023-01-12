Xooos has release her very own song and music video called "Naked". The lyrics talk about how she wishes to try more things that are original and break out of her reputation of being a cover artist on YouTube. The music video is aesthetically pleasing to watch pastel tones and great visuals. The video starts with her floating in deep waters, and ends with her swimming to the top and out of the water. BTS’ ‘Butter’ Music Video Surpasses 800 Million Views on YouTube!

