Park Seo Joon, rumoured to be dating xooos, commented on the allegations saying "I heard about the news very late yesterday. My first thought after hearing the news was ‘I’m getting a lot of attention’. However, in my situation, I feel a lot of pressure in revealing my personal life and it is difficult to say anything noteworthy because it is part of my personal life." Although he did not confirm he's dating her, he did not deny the rumours either. Park Seo Joon is Dating YouTuber And Singer Xooos - Reports.

View Seo Joon's Full Statement:

