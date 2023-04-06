BTS' Suga is the official global ambassador of National Basketball Association (NBA). As soon as this news was out, fans of the Korean rapper could not contain their excitement and went gaga online. In the announcement video shared by NBA's official handle, we get to see Suga rejoicing over the collab and saying 'it's personally a great honour for him as has loved basketball since he was young'. BTS’ V and Jungkook’s Recent Photoshoots for Elle and Calvin Klein Are Too Hot to Handle and Even Jimin Can’t Take It.

Watch SUGAxNBA:

