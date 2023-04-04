NewJeans will be making a comeback from June to July, and will drop a pre-release single at the end of June, which will be followed by a new album in early July. They recently also released the Coca Cola Zero campaign song "Zero".

View NewJeans Update Here:

#NewJeans gearing up for a summer comeback from June~Julyhttps://t.co/G6rZ58z4bG — allkpop (@allkpop) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)