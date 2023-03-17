Liam Payne took to Instagram and dropped a long post lauding Louis Tomlinson's documentary titled All of Those Voices. After supporting Louis at his docu's premiere, Liam shared a heartfelt note for his One Direction bandmate on Instagram. "I'm emotionally drained watching the movie and I only did an hour and a half, you lived it and I’m so proud of how you did it not only with amazing music but with passion and the will to get up off the canvas every time life beat you down and fight back," a part of Payne's post reads. Check it out. Liam Payne Credits His One Direction Bandmates With Helping Him Through His ‘Dark Time’.

Liam Payne Supports Louis Tomlinson:

Liam Payne pens heartfelt post for Louis Tomlinson after supporting him at his documentary premiere: “Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience. My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now.” pic.twitter.com/YpGkPs4ZPX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2023

Liam Payne's Post for Louis Tomlinson:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

