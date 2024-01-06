Diljit Dosanjh’s latest song, “Love Ya”, is a mesmerising love ballad featuring Mouni Roy. The music video, launched today on the singer’s birthday, combines soulful Punjabi melodies with contemporary beats, promising to captivate hearts. The undeniable chemistry between Diljit and Mouni in this song is not to be missed. Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: From ‘Proper Patola’ To ‘Do You Know’, Top 5 Most Popular Songs of the Punjabi Rockstar!

Watch The Music Video Of Love Ya Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)