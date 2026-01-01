Amritsar, January 1: A viral video depicting a heated language dispute at Amritsar’s General Post Office has sparked widespread debate over linguistic requirements for central government employees. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a postal official informed a local resident that he could not read the Punjabi address on a letter, stating, "Mujhe Punjabi nahi aati" (I do not know Punjabi). The admission triggered an immediate confrontation, with the customer insisting that staff serving in Punjab must be proficient in the local language. In the footage, the employee is seen defending his position while other staff members intervene to de-escalate the situation. The incident has intensified calls for stricter regional language mandates in public service sectors to ensure efficient communication with local residents. 'India Me Hindi Hi Chalega': Gujarati Man Refuses to Speak Marathi in Maharashtra's Pune, Later Issues Apology; Video Surfaces.

Heated Argument Between Staffer and Local Over Punjabi Language

This Is Sri Amritsar Sahib,Panjab Where A Clerk In Post Office Doesn't Knows Panjabi Language, How Is He Supposed To Help Panjabi People Who Dont Know Hindi?@IndiaPostOffice Why No signboards Inside Post In Regional Language Panjabi? Why Hindi And English Only?@BhagwantMann ? pic.twitter.com/ZHCrD2LHo2 — Hatinder Singh🦅🦅 (@Panjaab131313) January 1, 2026

