Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu (Harman Sindhu) has died. According to news agency PTI, Harman Sidhu died after his car collided with a canter truck in Punjab's Mansa district. The news was confirmed by the police. It is reported that the 37-year-old singer was on his way back to his village, Khiala Kalan in Mansa, on Friday night, November 21, when the accident took place. Harman Sidhu was known for his song "Paper Te Payar". A police official said the truck driver has been arrested and a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot in Canada; Gangster Rohit Godara’s Crew Claims Responsibility, Accuses Him of Supporting Rival Gangs and Acting As Informant.

