In a delightful display of their charismatic fashion sense, South Indian superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal stole the limelight with their distinct yet fashionable attires. Mammootty was seen exuding charm in a dapper lungi look, effortlessly combining traditional wear with modern flair. Meanwhile, Mohanlal turned heads with his stylish ensemble, donning a vibrant yellow shirt and trousers that perfectly complemented his personality. The candid photo capturing the two legendary actors' stylish avatars was shared by Ab George. Mohanlal, Suchitra, Sulfath Kutty, Mammootty Pose Together for a Pic and It Takes Internet by Storm. Check Out The Picture Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)