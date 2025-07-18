Prakash Varma made a strong impression with his negative role in this year’s blockbuster Thudarum - his first major acting assignment. However, before venturing into acting, he was better known as an adman, having created some of India’s most iconic TV commercials for brands like Vodafone and Cadbury. Now, he has reunited with his Thudarum co-star, Mohanlal - Malayalam cinema’s biggest superstar - for a new advertisement that he both directed and acted in. In the advert, Mohanlal plays himself, arriving on set to shoot a jewellery commercial directed by Varma. What unfolds is unexpected: the actor embraces his feminine side after being captivated by a necklace and 'stealing' it for a moment so that he can wear it alone and check himself out. It’s a bold and unconventional moment - one you wouldn’t typically associate with an actor of his stature. But then again, after Mammootty portrayed a closeted gay man in Kaathal - The Core in his 70s, can anything still surprise us? ‘Thudarum’: Who Is Prakash Varma Aka ‘George Sir’? Meet Adman Behind Zoozoos Who Made Chilling Debut in Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy’s Film.

