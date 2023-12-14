In a heartbreaking development, Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique passed away at the age of 30 after collapsing during a live performance. The tragedy occurred while he was performing "Vai Ser Tão Lindo" at a religious event in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana that was being streamed online. Footage of his death incident has taken social media by storm. Camden Toy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Actor, Passes Away at 68 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer.

Pedro Henrique Collapses and Dies:

NEW - Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, collapses and dies during a live performance — Daily Mailpic.twitter.com/evUXAz34nB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 14, 2023

