Camden Toy, renowned for his portrayal of iconic vampires and demons on The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, passed away on Monday after a two-year struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old. He is survived by his mother, sister, and longtime partner, Bethany Henderson. In a tribute to her partner penned a few days before his death, Henderson wrote in a post on Facebook, “For many reasons, we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth. Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress.” In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Camden took on various roles, including the pale-faced Gentleman, a Turok-Han vampire, and the demon Gnarl. Additionally, he was featured in a 2004 episode of the Buffy spinoff Angel. Andre Braugher, Actor Known for Homicide and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dies At 61.

This is hard. So many memories including working together, decades of laughing, sharing mutual friends, get togethers, travel, conventions, and huggles with each other and our fans. From Buffy on, 24 years blessed to have this friend. May he rest in God’s peace.#RIP #CamdenToy pic.twitter.com/25daJ5Jw41 — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) December 13, 2023

