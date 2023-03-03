Anubhav Sinha is known to shed light on socially relevant subjects through his cinema. Bheed his next film post Article 15 and Thappad promises to be a powerful commentary on modern society and is based on the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown. Well, a short video of the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film was released recently which is black and white. The video showcase the harsh condition faced by countrymen during the lockdown in India. The ensemble cast also includes Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra and Karan Pandit. Bheed: Rajkummar Rao Shares Monochrome Picture With Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha, Says ‘When the Captain Talks, We Listen’ (View Pic).

