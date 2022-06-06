Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj has managed to see a great growth collection wise on day three at the box office. As the historical drama minted Rs 16.10 crore on its third day at the ticket window. With this, the total of the movie stands at Rs 39.40 crore. Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Wages a Rather Cold War To Draw Whistles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office:

#SamratPrithviraj gets the much-required push on Day 3... Decent weekend, with metros coming on board on Sunday... Mass circuits very strong... Monday biz crucial, needs to cover lost ground on weekdays... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 39.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/P34TBHyXDw— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

