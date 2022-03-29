Seo In-guk, South korean singer and actor has tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29. However, after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, he has temporarily halted the filming of his new KBS drama Minamdang. He is currently in self isolation. We wish him speedy recovery.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)