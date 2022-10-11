It's really great to see popular artists in Hollywood coming out of the closet and flaunting their rainbow colours unabashedly. Talking on the same lines, for the unaware, the latest celebs who have identified as queer are Shay Mitchell (bisexual), Madonna (gay) and Emily Ratajkowski (bisexual). Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out as Bisexual in Her Viral TikTok Video – WATCH.

Check It Out:

Shay Mitchell, Madonna, and Emily Ratajkowski have all come out as queer in the past week. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/hH4yRMWZgl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2022

