Emily Ratajkowski took to TikTok on October 10 and seemingly came out as bisexual. Well, it so happened that Emily added Shay Mitchell‘s to her video wherein the latter asked the former, “if you identify as bisexual… do you own a green velvet couch?" To which Ratajkowski replied by showing her sofa of the same shade. Did Madonna Come Out as Gay in Her New TikTok Video? – Watch.

Watch Video:

Emily Ratajkowski comes out as bisexual in new TikTok responding to Shay Mitchell’s own coming out video. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/vMzPNebk5e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2022

