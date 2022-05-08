Shriya Saran and her family are beating the heat and how! The actress has shared a few pictures on Instagram from their family vacay in Goa. Shriya can be seen enjoying pool time with her baby Radha and hubby Andrei Koscheev. The trio seem to be having a great time by splashing in the pool. Shriya Saran Looks Smoking Hot in Pink Bikini as She Enjoys Vacay in Goa With Fam (View Pics and Video).

Shriya Saran In Goa With Her Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

