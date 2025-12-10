Days after a deadly fire at a Goa nightclub killing 25 people, the authorities on Wednesday, December 10, issued orders banning firecrackers, electronic fire at all restaurants, nightclubs, Bars, and pubs. "To ensure public safety, the District Magistrates of North and South Goa have banned indoor fireworks and pyrotechnics across nightclubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and event venues for 60 days. Any violation will attract penalties under the BNSS 2023," CMO Goa said. Meanwhile, police have booked the club owners, partners, managers, event organisers, and other managing staff on charges of culpable homicide. The FIR names the chairman of Romeo Lane, Saurabh Luthra, and his brother Gaurav Luthra, and other unnamed partners as accused. ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Fire Tragedy: Goa Police Detain Co-Owner of Nightclub Ajay Gupta From Delhi (Watch Video).

Firecrackers, Pyrotechnics Banned in Nightclubs, Bars After Deadly Goa Fire

To ensure public safety, the District Magistrates of North and South Goa have banned indoor fireworks and pyrotechnics across nightclubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and event venues for 60 days. Any violation will attract penalties under the BNSS 2023. pic.twitter.com/7lZ4bBwOgV — CMO Goa (@goacm) December 10, 2025

