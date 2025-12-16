Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where 26 people were killed in a fire, were brought to Delhi after being deported from Thailand on Tuesday, December 16. The Luthra brothers will be presented in the Patiala House court in Delhi for remand proceedings. On December 6, 25 people were killed at Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub and restaurant in Arpora after a deadly fire broke out and spread across the club rapidly due to flammable material being used in its decoration and construction. Most of the dead were employees of the restaurant, while six other people were reported injured. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: 'Birch by Romeo Lane' Owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra Deported From Thailand for Delhi (Watch Videos).

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra Brought to Delhi After Deportation

Luthra brothers-Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, brought to Delhi https://t.co/XtlU4v8Vqn pic.twitter.com/PL8KtBpVUF — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

