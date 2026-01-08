India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Mumbai teammates Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan traded the cricket pitch for the wild this week, ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Goa, embarking on a leopard safari at Jaipur’s Jhalana Leopard Reserve. The visit, which took place on 6 January 2026, became an instant social media hit after a humorous video surfaced of the trio, along with other Mumbai players, negotiating seating arrangements in their open-top safari jeep. In the clip, Suryakumar is seen playfully directing the Khan brothers as they scramble for the best vantage point to spot the elusive big cats. The Indian T20I captain is heard jokingly telling his teammates, "Baithna hai toh baith jao, varna bonnet pe baitho" (Sit if you want to, otherwise sit on the bonnet), drawing laughter from everyone present. Sarfaraz Khan Sets New Indian Record with Fastest List-A Fifty, Achieves Feat During Punjab vs Mumbai VHT 2025-26 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, and Musheer Khan In Hilarious Video

सूर्या भाऊ सभी खिलाड़ियों के साथ राजस्थान के जंगल सफारी में घूमने गए थे तभी सूर्या एक अन्य खिलाड़ी से कहते हैं, ए भाऊ बैठना है तो आके बैठो, वरना जाकर बोनट पर बैठना पड़ेगा।🤣 देखिए पूरा वीडियो 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/645MkYqigj — Kuldeep Yadav (@Kuldeepkumar497) January 8, 2026

