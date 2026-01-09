India's star batter Shreyas Iyer made a return to the field after recovering from a spleen laceration injury. Iyer participated in the Mumbai vs Punjab VHT 2025-26 match, where the batter showcased his class, scoring 45 off 34 in a losing cause; however, what caught everyone's attention was the captain's nonchalant manner to hit a six after getting struck on the helmet. The bowler bowled a bouncer, presumably Iyer's weakness, which hit the Mumbai captain on the helmet, after which medical staff attended for a regular concussion checkup. Unfazed, Iyer played the pull shot again on a bouncer on the very next delivery, breaking any misconceptions about his presumed weakness to short-pitched bowling. Sarfaraz Khan Sets New Indian Record with Fastest List-A Fifty, Achieves Feat During Punjab vs Mumbai VHT 2025-26 Match.

Shreyas Iyer's Non-Challant Six After Getting Hit On Helmet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Punjab Kings). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)