Social media right now is talking about National Film Awards and so are we. Many deserving movies, artists took home the prize. Amid this, music composer, Thaman S shared some pictures from the prestigious ceremony giving a shoutout to Telugu cinema. As Nani’s sports drama Jersey grabbed two awards in the categories of Best Telugu Film and Best Editing. That's not it, as even Mahesh Babu's Maharshi won an award.
Have a Look:
#TELUGU CINEMA SHINES at #NationalFilmAwards big Congratulations🥇Such a Proud Moment for all Our Technicians and all the crafts Who Have Worked Very Very hard for this @gowtam19 @vamsi84 @NavinNooli @SitharaEnts for #jersey & @directorvamshi #dilraju gaaru for #Maharshi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Ayz0MY0E6
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 25, 2021
Check It Out:
#JERSEY 🤩
Our producer @vamsi84, director @gowtam19 & editor @NavinNooli awarded at the 67th #NationalFilmAwards 🏆♥️
⭐ Best Telugu Film
⭐ Best Editing@NameisNani @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial #SanuJohnVarughese pic.twitter.com/UAxSUiQCBJ
— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) October 25, 2021
