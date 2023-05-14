Several media reports stated that The Kerala Story director Sudipta Sen and heroine Adah Sharma met with a road accident while attending a function in Mumbai. Now Adah Sharma took to Twitter and shared that everyone from the team is fine and nothing major happened. The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Adah Sharma’s Film Rakes In Rs 112.99 Crore in India!

Check Out Adah Sharma's Tweet Below:

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

