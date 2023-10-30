Alphonse Puthran is a renowned Malayalam filmmaker. Neram, Premam, Gold are among his popular directorial projects. The director shared a post on Instagram disclosing that he’s suffering from ‘Autism Spectrum Disorder’ and even shared his decision to stop his ‘Cinema Theatre Career’. But minutes after sharing the post, Alphonse deleted it from Instagram. Check out below on what he stated about the disorder and his career decision. Gold: Director Alphonse Puthren’s Facebook Post Using ‘Tea’ as a Metaphor To Slam Critics for Film’s Negative Reviews Is Going Viral!

Alphonse Puthran On Health Issues And Career

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@puthrenalphonse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)